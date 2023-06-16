Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after buying an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after buying an additional 221,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 139,738 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

