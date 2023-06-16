Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $448,000 in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 473.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 29,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

