Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $711.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $666.92 and a 200 day moving average of $691.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

