Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $475.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.