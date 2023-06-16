Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 352 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,505,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 196,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after purchasing an additional 606,077 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

