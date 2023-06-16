Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 4,107 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

