Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases Shares of 6,570 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

