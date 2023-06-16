Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $219,905,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $163.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.