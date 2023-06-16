Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.79 and a 200 day moving average of $364.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

