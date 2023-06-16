Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.