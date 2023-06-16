Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

