Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $160.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $161.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

