Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 11,483 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.