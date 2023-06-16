Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.