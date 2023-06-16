Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 121 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

