Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,654 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

ABBV stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average of $153.11. The company has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

