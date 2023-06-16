Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 170 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

