Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 324 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

