Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 33 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TMO opened at $535.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $540.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

