Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 528 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,271,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,099 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,487,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average is $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

