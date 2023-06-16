Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 7,054 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

