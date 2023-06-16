Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 78 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,791,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

