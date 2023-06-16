Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 965 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $694.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

