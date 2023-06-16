Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 969 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

