Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.94 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
