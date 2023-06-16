Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PHYS opened at $15.25 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.
About Sprott Physical Gold Trust
Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.