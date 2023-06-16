Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.25 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.