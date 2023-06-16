Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $133.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.10. The company has a market capitalization of $293.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.