Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

