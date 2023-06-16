Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.49.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

