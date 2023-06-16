Insperity (NYSE:NSP) versus Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Financial Analysis

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 1 1 0 2.50 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insperity currently has a consensus price target of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Insperity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $5.94 billion 0.77 $179.35 million $5.29 22.52 Professional Diversity Network $8.31 million 5.12 -$2.60 million N/A N/A

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 3.33% 263.01% 10.53% Professional Diversity Network -38.26% -130.70% -45.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Insperity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Insperity has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 17.65, indicating that its stock price is 1,665% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insperity beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

