Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $82,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $112.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.