International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IP. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

