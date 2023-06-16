Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $76,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

INTU stock opened at $456.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

