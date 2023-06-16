Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.93

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 15800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.