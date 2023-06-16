Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.00% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $58,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average of $157.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

