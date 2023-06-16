Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $49.85 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $44.64 and a 52-week high of $60.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

