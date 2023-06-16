Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $148.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.