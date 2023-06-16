Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $48,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

