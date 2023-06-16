Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

