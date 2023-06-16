Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.76

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 6993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 398,233 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 110,685 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,632,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

