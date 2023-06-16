Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Ciaran Whelan Sells 174,027 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 174,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.96), for a total transaction of £828,368.52 ($1,036,497.15).

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of INVP stock opened at GBX 468.90 ($5.87) on Friday. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 336.30 ($4.21) and a one year high of GBX 556.20 ($6.96). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 441.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 481.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,604.65%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

