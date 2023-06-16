Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,555 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,523 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.