Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,662 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 17,610 call options.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %

UPS stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average of $180.71. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

