Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 283,323 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 175,061 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

