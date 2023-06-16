Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,403 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 140% compared to the typical volume of 2,251 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $137,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,910.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 42,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $114,348.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,266.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $137,189.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,910.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 49.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Matterport by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 31.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $956.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

