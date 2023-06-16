IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $137.33.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $955,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,361,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,252,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $955,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,361,599 shares in the company, valued at $852,252,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,744. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

