IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,688 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of IQVIA worth $98,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.9 %

IQVIA stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

