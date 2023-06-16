iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,257 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $133,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

