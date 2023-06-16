iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

DGRO opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

