iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.3% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 3.72% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $10,750,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $444.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

